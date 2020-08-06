US Markets

Aviva to cut focus on Asia, Europe as profit drops 12%

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British life, motor and home insurer Aviva said on Thursday it would reduce its focus on its Asia and Europe businesses as it posted a 12% drop in first-half operating profit to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British life, motor and home insurer Aviva AV.L said on Thursday it would reduce its focus on its Asia and Europe businesses as it posted a 12% drop in first-half operating profit to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).

"Our focus will be on building and extending our leadership in the UK, Ireland and Canada," new Chief Executive Amanda Blanc said in a statement, adding that for Europe and Asia: "where we cannot meet our strategic objectives, we will be decisive and we will withdraw capital.

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular