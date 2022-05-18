Aviva targets on track as Q1 general insurance sales rise 5%

British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday it was on track to hit financial targets as it recorded a 5% increase in general insurance sales in the first quarter, helped by strong performance in commercial insurance in Britain and Canada.

General insurance gross written premiums rose to a record 2.1 billion pounds ($2.62 billion), while sales in the insurer's life business rose 1% to 8.7 billion pounds, Aviva said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)

