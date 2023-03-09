Aviva Slips To Loss In FY22, Gross Premiums Down; Lifts Dividend; Plans Up To £300 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - British insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 IFRS loss was 1.14 billion pounds, compared to last year's profit of 2.04 billion pounds, largely reflecting adverse market movements.

Loss per share was 38.2 pence, compared to earnings per share of 50.1 pence a year ago.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was 2.21 billion pounds, up 35 percent from 1.63 billion pounds a year ago. Operating earnings per share from continuing operations were 59.8 pence, compared to prior year's 32.5 pence.

Operating earnings per share -normalised were 66.8 pence in 2022.

Gross written premiums declined to 18.92 billion pounds from last year's 19.40 billion pounds. Net earned premiums were 14.98 billion pounds, compared to 14.39 billion pounds last year.

General insurance gross written premiums or GWP went up 8 percent to 9.75 billion pounds from last year's 8.81 billion pounds.

Further, the company announced final dividend per share of 20.70 pence, up from last year's 14.70 pence. Total dividend per share would be 31.00p, higher than 22.05p a year ago.

Aviva said it expect to pay a dividend of around 915 million pounds for 2023, with low-to-mid single digit growth in the cash cost of the dividend thereafter.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to meet or exceed Group targets. Outlook remains positive.

Conditions are likely to remain challenging in 2023 given ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment and investment markets.

The company also said it is commencing a 300 million share buyback programme immediately. The preference remains to return surplus capital regularly and sustainably.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.