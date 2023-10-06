Aviva shares surges 7%; Times cites takeover chatter

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Aviva AV.L shot up by as much as 7.6% on Friday, after Britain's Times newspaper cited talk of a possible takeover of one of the UK's largest insurers by a foreign buyer.

Aviva was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

By 0752 GMT, shares in the company had extended gains, and were up 7.5 on the day at 417.6 pence, giving it a market value of around 11 billion pounds. ($13.41 billion)

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.