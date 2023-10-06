News & Insights

AIG

Aviva shares jump 8% as Times cites takeover talk

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

October 06, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves and Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

Updates with no comment from Aviva, details

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Aviva AV.L shot up almost 9% on Friday, after Britain's Times newspaper cited talk of a possible takeover of one of the UK's largest insurers by a foreign buyer.

Aviva declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

By 0752 GMT, shares in the company were up 8.5% at 421 pence, heading for their biggest daily rise since August 2022, giving it a market value of around 11 billion pounds. ($13.41 billion)

The Times cited "chatter that refused to die down".

Last month, Aviva said it had agreed to buy UK life insurance business of AIG AIG.N for 460 million pounds($563 million), in the largest acquisition to date by its CEO, Amanda Blanc.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.