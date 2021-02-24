Aviva sells Turkey business as turnaround plan continues

Aviva has agreed to sell its 40% stake in a joint venture in Turkey for 122 million pounds ($173.17 million), as chief executive Amanda Blanc continues to sell off non-core units.

The sale to Ageas Insurance International is expected to close later in 2021 and comes a day after Aviva agreed to sell its French business, as it tries to focus on its operations in Britain, Ireland and Canada.

The insurer said last year it is looking to sell its continental European and Asian businesses, after prolonged share price weakness.

($1 = 0.7045 pounds)

