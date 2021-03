LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L has sold its Polish operations to Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash, the British life and general insurer said on Friday.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

