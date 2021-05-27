Aviva sees steady Q1 life insurance sales

British insurer Aviva's life insurance new business premiums were steady at 8.3 billion pounds ($11.72 billion) in the first quarter, supported by record quarterly net flows in its savings and retirement business, it said on Thursday.

General insurance net written premiums rose 4% to two billion pounds, Aviva said in a statement.

