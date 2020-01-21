Aviva says Chairman Montague to retire in 2020

Insurer Aviva Plc said on Tuesday Chairman Adrian Montague will retire in 2020, months after the insurer's decision to reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business failed to impress investors.
