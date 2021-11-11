Aviva says capital return, cost savings plans on track

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Thursday it was on track to return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.41 billion) to shareholders and meet or exceed cost saving targets.

Net flows into Aviva's savings and retirement business rose 21% in the first nine months of the year, and general insurance premiums rose 5%, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

