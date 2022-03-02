Aviva returns 4.75 bln stg to shareholders as profit falls 10%

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L will return 4.75 billion pounds ($6.31 billion) to shareholders, it said on Wednesday, as it reported a 10% drop in 2021 operating profit.

Aviva had previously said it would give back at least four billion pounds to investors following a string of disposals. Activist investor Cevian has sought five billion pounds in a cash return by the end of 2022.

Operating profit from continuing operations was 1.63 billion pounds, hurt by weaker performance in the insurer's UK life business.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.