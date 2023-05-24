Aviva reports insurance, private health growth in Q1

Add details

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager Aviva AV.L reported growth in key business lines over the first quarter of 2023, but a slowdown in net flows to its wealth business after a volatile period for markets.

Aviva has undergone a multi-year turnaround under CEO Amanda Blanc to drive up shareholder payouts, but like rivals is navigating a tough environment due to claims inflation and choppy market conditions.

The FTSE 100 company said it was lifted in the period by an 11% increase in general insurance premiums to 2.4 billion pounds, while private healthcare sales grew 25% as more individuals and companies opted for private cover.

However, Aviva reported subdued net flows to its wealth arm Aviva Investors of 2.3 billion pounds, down 15% on the prior year, citing market volatility impacting investment activity.

The company said it was nonetheless on track to meet or exceed several of its medium term performance targets.

Aviva said it was set to hit a cost reduction target of taking out 750 million pounds by 2024, and would beat its own funds generation target of 1.5 billion pounds a year by then too.

