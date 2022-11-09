Aviva reiterates share buyback plans as 9-mth premiums rise

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L reiterated plans on Wednesday to start a share buyback programme alongside its 2022 results as it reported a 10% rise in general insurance gross written premiums in the first nine months to 7.2 billion pounds ($8.31 billion).

The value of new business in the British insurer's UK and Ireland life division rose 46% over the same period to 466 million pounds.

Aviva's main markets are Britain, Canada and Ireland.

($1 = 0.8666 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

