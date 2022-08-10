Aviva profit boost leaves further room to convince

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aviva is finally firing on all cylinders. The near 13 billion pound UK general and life insurer boosted operating profit by 14% in the six months ending June 30 versus https://www.aviva.com/investors/results the same period last year, thanks in part to a pivot to higher value commercial insurance and a pull back from motor. Chief Executive Amanda Blanc, who has sold off assets and returned capital to shareholders, is now pledging a buyback. The company’s shares rose 9%.

Aviva’s valuation, however, is not factoring in these gains. After Wednesday’s share bounce, the insurer is valued on nine times its forward earnings. Its peers are valued on 13 times, according to data from Refinitiv. The fact Aviva operates in mature markets like Canada, the UK and Ireland doesn’t help. And rising inflation may scupper Blanc’s chances of slashing 750 million pounds worth of costs by 2024. The bigger issue, probably, is Aviva’s clunky model of combining general and life insurance, which adds complexity. Producing better than expected results will help Blanc close the valuation gap but she has yet to prove that Aviva’s model works. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tech bros give Allbirds the boot

WeWork rival IWG has a growing debt problem

Abrdn struggles with mediocrity

Activists get partial victory in Nelson Peltz feud

Amazon ignores FTC’s Khan by vacuuming up firms

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.