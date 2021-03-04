Aviva posts flat 2020 operating profit, exits Italy

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British insurer Aviva posted flat operating profit of 3.2 billion pounds ($4.47 billion) for 2020 and sold its remaining businesses in Italy, it said on Thursday, as it tries to focus on its key markets of Britain, Canada and Ireland.

Aviva said it sold its Italian life insurance business to CNP Assurances CNPP.PA for 543 million euros ($654.75 million) in cash and its general insurance business to Allianz ALVG.DE for 330 million euros in cash.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

($1 = 0.7165 pounds)

