Aviva posts flat 2020 operating profit, exits Italy

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L posted flat operating profit of 3.2 billion pounds ($4.47 billion) for 2020 and sold its remaining businesses in Italy, it said on Thursday, as it tries to focus on its key markets of Britain, Canada and Ireland.

Aviva said it sold its Italian life insurance business to CNP Assurances CNPP.PA for 543 million euros ($654.75 million) in cash and its general insurance business to Allianz ALVG.DE for 330 million euros in cash.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

($1 = 0.7165 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.