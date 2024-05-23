News & Insights

Stocks

Aviva PLC Ups Stake in Next Fifteen Group

May 23, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Next Fifteen Communications (GB:NFG) has released an update.

Next Fifteen Group PLC has notified stakeholders of a change in shareholding, with Aviva PLC now holding a total of 10.4% of voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification, crossing the 10% threshold and prompting the disclosure. The update is significant for investors tracking ownership and influence within the company.

For further insights into GB:NFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.