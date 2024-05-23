Aviva PLC Ups Stake in Next Fifteen Group

Next Fifteen Communications (GB:NFG) has released an update.

Next Fifteen Group PLC has notified stakeholders of a change in shareholding, with Aviva PLC now holding a total of 10.4% of voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification, crossing the 10% threshold and prompting the disclosure. The update is significant for investors tracking ownership and influence within the company.

