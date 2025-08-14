Markets

Aviva Plc H1 Profit Rises

August 14, 2025 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc reported that its first half IFRS profit increased to 819 million pounds from 654 million pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 21.7 pence compared to 22.8 pence. Operating profit was 1.07 billion pounds, up 22%. Operating earnings per share increased to 29.0 pence from 23.3 pence. First half General Insurance premiums were 6.29 billion pounds, up 7% from prior year.

The Group remains confident in meeting the targets outlined at full year 2023 results presentation on a standalone basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVVIY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.