Aviva Plc H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc reported that its first half IFRS profit increased to 819 million pounds from 654 million pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 21.7 pence compared to 22.8 pence. Operating profit was 1.07 billion pounds, up 22%. Operating earnings per share increased to 29.0 pence from 23.3 pence. First half General Insurance premiums were 6.29 billion pounds, up 7% from prior year.

The Group remains confident in meeting the targets outlined at full year 2023 results presentation on a standalone basis.

