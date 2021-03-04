Aviva PLC FY Adj. Operating Profit Slightly Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aviva PLC (AV.L, AV) reported IFRS profit for fiscal 2020 of 2.91 billion pounds, up 9% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 70.2 pence compared to 63.8 pence. Core business unit operating profit was 2.49 billion pounds compared to 2.56 billion pounds, prior year. Group adjusted operating profit was 3.16 billion pounds, down 1%. Operating earnings per share was 60.8 pence compared to 60.5 pence.

Cash remittances during 2020 were 1.5 billion pounds compared to 2.6 billion pounds, prior year. The vast majority of these came from Core markets.

Aviva also announced the sale of its remaining Italian Life and General Insurance businesses for 873 million euros. Together with expected proceeds from the sale of shareholding in Aviva Vita, Aviva will realise over 1.3 billion euros of cash from the sale of its insurance businesses in Italy.

The Directors agreed a recommendation to shareholders of a final dividend of 14.0 pence per share on Aviva ordinary shares. This brings the total dividend in respect of 2020 financial year to 21 pence per share.

