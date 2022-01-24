Aviva Investors broadens its sustainability expectations of companies

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors said on Monday it will broaden its definition of sustainable investments this year to include biodiversity and human rights so that companies consider the "whole picture of sustainability".

Aviva Investors chair Mark Versey said in his annual letter to 1,500 companies in 30 countries that he expects companies Aviva invests in to deliver tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability this year.

"Simply cutting emissions but allowing the destruction of the rain forest to continue will do little to reverse global warming. Companies need to adopt an integrated approach for maximum benefit,” Versey said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

