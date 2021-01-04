Aviva Investors appoints Mark Versey as CEO

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Monday it had appointed Mark Versey as chief executive of its fund arm, Aviva Investors, replacing Euan Munro, who leaves after seven years to take up a role outide the company.

Versey joined the company in 2014 and is currently the chief investments officer for the unit's 47 billion pounds ($64.31 billion) Real Assets division, which invests in infrastructure, real estate and private debt markets.

Aviva Investors' total assets under management were 355 billion pounds at the end of June 2020.

($1 = 0.7309 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

