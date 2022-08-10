Aviva H1 profit rises 14%, plans share buyback

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit to 829 million pounds ($1 billion) on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in commercial lines, and plans to launch a share buyback with full-year results.

Operating profit was seen at 742 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.