Aviva H1 profit rises 14%, plans share buyback

British insurer Aviva posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit to 829 million pounds ($1 billion) on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in commercial lines, and plans to launch a share buyback with full-year results.

Operating profit was seen at 742 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

