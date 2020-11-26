Aviva eyes 2020 dividend of 21 pence, explores Europe options

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L expects to pay a total dividend for 2020 of 21 pence and increase it by the low to mid-single digits, and is exploring options for its remaining European businesses, the British insurer said on Thursday.

Aviva's new CEO Amanda Blanc has said the company wants to scale back operations in Europe and Asia to focus on core markets of Britain, Ireland and Canada.

Aviva did not pay a final dividend for 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing its total dividend for last year to 15.5 pence. Its total payout in 2018 was 30 pence.

The firm cut its estimate of COVID-19 related claims in its general insurance business to 100 million pounds ($133.84 million) net of reinsurance from 165 million, as lower claims frequency in the third quarter improved its overall performance.

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

