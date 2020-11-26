Aviva eyes 2020 dividend cut, explores Europe, Asia options

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L expects to pay a total dividend for 2020 of 21 pence and increase it by the low to mid-single digits, and is exploring options for its remaining continental European and Asian businesses, the British insurer said on Thursday.

Aviva's new CEO Amanda Blanc has said the company wants to scale back operations in Europe and Asia to focus on core markets of Britain, Ireland and Canada.

Aviva did not pay a final dividend for 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing its total dividend for last year to 15.5 pence, down from 30 pence paid in 2018.

The proposed total dividend, which includes a 7 pence interim dividend already announced, represents a 30% cut. Analysts had anticipated a 25-30% cut after Aviva announced its new strategy, to reflect a smaller business going forward.

Aviva said this week it was selling its 80% stake in Italian life insurer Aviva Vita to joint venture partner UBI Banca UBI.MI for 400 million euros, following the recent sale of the insurer's Singapore business.

Its businesses in France, Poland, the remainder of Italy and joint ventures in Turkey, China and India are under review, following the recent sale of a joint venture in Indonesia.

Reuters reported in September that a consortium of German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE and private equity-owned Athora Holding was in advanced talks to buy Aviva's French operations in a deal worth between 2 and 3 billion euros.

But the deal has run up against opposition from regulators, unions and one of the unit's main distribution partners, industry sources said.

The firm cut its estimate of COVID-19 related claims in its general insurance business to 100 million pounds ($133.84 million) net of reinsurance from 165 million, as lower claims frequency in the third quarter improved its overall performance.

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

