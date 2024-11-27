Aviva exploring takeover of Direct Line, Bloomberg reports

Aviva (AVVIY) is exploring a potential takeover of Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY), Eyk Henning, Dinesh Nair and Jan-Henrik Forster of Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Aviva has been speaking with advisers as it studies a possible deal for Direct Line, sources told Bloomberg.

