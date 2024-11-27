Aviva exploring takeover of Direct Line, Bloomberg reports

Aviva (AVVIY) is exploring a potential takeover of Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY), Eyk Henning, Dinesh Nair and Jan-Henrik Forster of Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Aviva has been speaking with advisers as it studies a possible deal for Direct Line, sources told Bloomberg.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DIISY:
- Direct Line upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- Direct Line price target lowered to 220 GBp from 240 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Direct Line downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
- Direct Line price target lowered to 200 GBp from 210 GBp at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.