Aviva appoints Charlotte Jones as new CFO

April 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Monday it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.

Jones, who has held top finance positions in insurance and asset management companies such as Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L and RSA Insurance, will join Aviva in September.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.