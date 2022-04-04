Aviva appoints Charlotte Jones as new CFO

British insurer Aviva said on Monday it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.

April 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Monday it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.

Jones, who has held top finance positions in insurance and asset management companies such as Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L and RSA Insurance, will join Aviva in September.

