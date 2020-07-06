Aviva Appoints Amanda Blanc To Succeed Maurice Tulloch As CEO, With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) announced Monday the appointment of Amanda Blanc as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. She succeeds Maurice Tulloch, the previous Chief Executive, who has stepped down from the role and retired from his position on the Board citing family health reasons.

Blanc is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director at the company. She was appointed to the Aviva Board in January 2020 and chairs the Customer, Conduct and Reputation Board Committee.

Following her appointment, Blanc will step down from all of her current Non-Executive commitments. She will continue in her voluntary role as Chair of the Welsh Professional Rugby Board.

Previously, she was CEO, EMEA & Global Banking Partnerships at Zurich Insurance Group. Prior to that, she was Group CEO, AXA UK, PPP and Ireland and has served as Chair of the Association of British Insurers and President of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Maurice joined Aviva in 1992, and joined the Aviva Board in 2017. He was appointed as Chief Executive in March 2019.

