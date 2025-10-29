Aviva (AIVAF) Price Target Increased by 18.82% to 8.99

The average one-year price target for Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) has been revised to $8.99 / share. This is an increase of 18.82% from the prior estimate of $7.57 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.17 to a high of $10.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.14% from the latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviva. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIVAF is 0.24%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.25% to 558,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 93,673K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 65,810K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,863K shares , representing an increase of 91.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 1,224.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,062K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,330K shares , representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 21.86% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 30,924K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,165K shares , representing an increase of 31.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 58.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,043K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

