AVITA Medical Shares Up 13% As Revenue Surges In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) are rising nearly 13% Friday morning after the company reported more than 50% growth in revenue in the third quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 51% year on year to $13.6 million. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting revenue of $13.37 million.

RCEL, currently at $11.25, has traded in the range of $6.11 - $21.70 in the last 1 year.

