Avita Medical (RCEL) Q2 Sales Up 21%

Key Points GAAP revenue rose 21% year over year in Q2 2025, but missed analyst estimates by 18.3% in Q2 2025.

GAAP earnings per share exceeded the prior year period in Q2 2025.

The company sharply reduced its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $76 million to $81 million (previously $100 million to $106 million) due to reimbursement delays driven by regulatory changes that impacted sales.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), a regenerative medicine innovator focused on wound care solutions, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025. The main news was that commercial revenue rose to $18.4 million a 21% increase from the prior year, but this result fell substantially below consensus GAAP estimates of $22.5 million. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.38) per share (GAAP), which improved over the $(0.60) GAAP loss per share in Q2 2024 but nonetheless missed analyst targets for GAAP revenue. The shortfall stemmed from a temporary but significant disruption in Medicare reimbursement, cutting into demand for its core RECELL system. Management revised the full-year 2025 revenue outlook down to a range of $76 million to $81 million, a substantial reduction from earlier expectations of $100 million to $106 million in commercial revenue. The quarter showed progress in cost controls and new product launches, but reimbursement risk and delayed profitability now overshadow near-term outlook.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.38) $(0.25) $(0.60) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $18.4 million $22.5 million $15.2 million 21.1% Gross Profit Margin 81.2% 86.1% (4.9 pp) Total Operating Expenses $26.1 million $28.7 million (9.1%) Net Loss $(9.9 million) $(15.4 million) Improved

Business Overview and Recent Focuses

Avita Medical is best known for its RECELL technology, a medical device that enables physicians to create a spray-on skin cell suspension from a patient’s own tissue. The technology addresses serious wounds such as burns and full-thickness skin defects, helping to promote faster healing and reduce the size of skin grafts needed. The company's strategy and commercial lineup in the U.S. wound care market are now based on a multi-product platform that includes RECELL, Cohealyx, and PermeaDerm.

Recently, Avita Medical has expanded its portfolio to include additional wound care and trauma devices. It is advancing new launches like Cohealyx, a collagen-based matrix for wound coverage, and PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic wound matrix dressing. Its commercial focus is now on gaining wider hospital adoption, managing reimbursement processes, and driving revenue through both direct sales and strategic distribution partnerships. Key success factors include the ability to achieve broad product uptake across U.S. trauma and burn centers, to navigate complex reimbursement systems, and to deliver on clinical outcomes that distinguish its products from traditional approaches.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Strategic Developments

The standout financial event in Q2 2025 was the impact of a gap in payments by Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), which temporarily reduced provider reimbursement for the core RECELL system. This issue led to an 18.3% shortfall in GAAP revenue versus analyst expectations, and management stated the lack of timely payment processing caused a visible drop in product demand within top hospital accounts, with RECELL revenue declining by approximately $5 million across AVITA’s top ten hospital accounts when comparing the second half of 2024 to the first half of 2025. According to the company, overall RECELL demand declined by about 20% from the second half of 2024 to the first half of 2025, with revenue from the largest accounts falling approximately $5 million sequentially over this period.

Gross profit margin, the percentage of revenue that remains after covering direct product costs, dropped by 4.9 percentage points to 81.2%. This margin compression was attributed to a higher mix of sales from partnership products such as Cohealyx and PermeaDerm, which return only 50–60% of the average sales price to Avita Medical due to revenue-sharing agreements. but their structure results in lower profitability per dollar of revenue than the legacy RECELL sales.

Total operating expenses fell to $26.1 million, reflecting company-wide efforts to simplify operations and shift to a more sales-oriented model in the field. Notably, consolidation and realignment of sales headcount, along with reductions in general and administrative costs, contributed to the ongoing effort to reduce expenses by $2.5 million per quarter. The GAAP net loss narrowed considerably from the year-ago period, improving by over $5 million year over year. Avita Medical ended the quarter with approximately $15.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, though equity turned negative as a result of balance sheet losses and continued investments.

Clinically, RECELL continued to show benefits, with national registry data indicating that hospital stays for burn patients were reduced by 36% in a real-world analysis of the national burn registry over five years. The expanded product lineup also advanced, with the wider launch of the RECELL GO mini device (tailored for smaller trauma wounds), national rollouts of Cohealyx and PermeaDerm, and new distribution models enabling outreach to both trauma and burn hospitals. While these launches are helping diversify revenue, management cautioned that the immediate margin impact would be negative, and only over time would increased product mix benefit profits as sales grow.

Look Ahead: Guidance and Priorities

Management sharply cut the full-year 2025 GAAP revenue outlook to a range of $76 million to $81 million, down from prior guidance of $100 million to $106 million. This revision is based on the impact of reimbursement interruptions and the time needed for hospitals to work through the claims backlog as MACs return to payment processing, which was just starting to normalize in July. In addition, the company disclosed that its path to cash breakeven is delayed until Q2 2026, and now expects to achieve GAAP net profitability in Q3 2026. This represents a delay of three quarters compared to prior expectations, with cash flow break-even now anticipated in Q2 2026 and GAAP profitability in Q3 2026, instead of the previously anticipated second half of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2025.

For investors and industry watchers, the next quarters will hinge on signs of returned RECELL demand as reimbursement stabilizes, and on the ability of new products like Cohealyx and PermeaDerm to generate significant sales without further eroding margins. Monitoring Avita Medical's liquidity, the pace of recovery in hospital purchasing, and progress on reimbursement normalization are top items to watch. RCEL does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

