AVITA Medical (RCEL) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 26.69

The average one-year price target for AVITA Medical (NasdaqCM:RCEL) has been revised to 26.69 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 24.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.58% to 7,828K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 592K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 529K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 12.55% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 497K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 8.93% over the last quarter.

