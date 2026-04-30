AVITA Medical Promotes Interim CEO Cary Vance To CEO

(RTTNews) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), a therapeutic acute wound care company, Thursday announced that it has promoted Cary Vance to the role of Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately.

Vance has served as the company's interim Chief Executive since October 2025, when the previous CEO departed from the company in that same month.

Further, the company has also appointed Jan Reed as its Chair, effective immediately. k In pre-market activity, RCEL shares were trading at $4.31, up 1.89% on the Nasdaq.

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