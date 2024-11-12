Avita Medical enters exclusive distribution agreement with Revolution Surgical

Avita Medical (RCEL) announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Revolution Surgical. This agreement marks an important milestone in our expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Revolution Surgical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Recell product platform, including Recell GO, in Australia and New Zealand. This partnership aims to enhance the availability and accessibility of Avita Medical’s products to a broader customer base in these regions.

