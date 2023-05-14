Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 6.05

The average one-year price target for Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) has been revised to 6.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 5.71 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.61 to a high of 9.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.30% from the latest reported closing price of 4.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avita Medical. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVH is 0.01%, an increase of 26.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.22% to 4,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pura Vida Investments holds 934K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 756K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 311K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 102.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 16.29% over the last quarter.

