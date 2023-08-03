Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Price Target Increased by 17.38% to 7.96

The average one-year price target for Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) has been revised to 7.96 / share. This is an increase of 17.38% from the prior estimate of 6.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.67 to a high of 12.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.70% from the latest reported closing price of 6.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avita Medical. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVH is 0.03%, an increase of 234.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.07% to 6,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 111.07% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 799K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 255.02% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 102.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 335K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 136.50% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 255K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

