Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Price Target Decreased by 12.67% to 7.59

The average one-year price target for Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) has been revised to 7.59 / share. This is an decrease of 12.67% from the prior estimate of 8.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.83 to a high of 12.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.77% from the latest reported closing price of 3.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avita Medical. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 45.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVH is 0.05%, an increase of 70.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.90% to 9,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 592K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 499K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 496K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pura Vida Investments holds 481K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVH by 38.27% over the last quarter.

