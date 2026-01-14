AVITA Jumps On Preliminary FY25 Revenue Growth And Refinanced Debt Update

(RTTNews) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), a therapeutic acute wound care company, reported a decline in preliminary fourth-quarter revenue and an 11 percent growth in full-year 2025 revenue, along with updates on refinanced debt, Cohealyx-I study and PermeaDerm-I study.

In addition, AVITA also provided a preliminary outlook for the fiscal year 2026, forecasting revenue growth of approximately 12% to 15% compared with estimated fiscal 2025 levels.

Following the announcement, RCEL shares are up 2.73%, at $3.39 in the overnight market.

The company's flagship product is the RECELL System, an autologous cell harvesting device intended for use at the point of care by a trained health care professional. It enables the collection of a small skin sample, which is then used to create a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells for treatment.

The device is approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. In international markets, the RECELL System is approved for skin healing across multiple indications, including thermal burns and trauma wounds.

Avita also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and Cohealyx, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix. These products are sold to hospitals, other treatment centers, and distributors.

Preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue declined to $17.6 million from $18.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Preliminary, full-year 2025 revenue climbed to $71.6 million from $64.3 million in 2024.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, AVITA expects revenue in the range of $80 to $85 million, representing growth of approximately 12% to 19% growth over the estimated 2025 revenue.

AVITA Medical plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 12, 2026.

In addition, under a new credit facility with Perceptive Advisors, a healthcare-focused investment firm, AVITA announced the refinancing of its existing debt with the closing of a five-year credit facility providing up to $60 million of committed capital.

As per the credit facility deal, an initial $50 million was funded with the option to draw an additional $10 million at the end of the first quarter of 2027.

A prospective single-arm post-market multicenter study to evaluate clinical outcomes of Cohealyx when used to manage full-thickness wounds post-surgical excision, dubbed Cohealyx I, is ongoing.

A prospective two-arm randomized multicenter controlled trial to investigate clinical outcomes and associated costs when PermeaDerm is used as a temporary dressing for surgical wounds, dubbed PERMEADERM I, is also underway.

While the Cohealyx-I study is fully enrolled, the PermeaDerm-I study has completed 75% of enrolment.

Data from both clinical studies are expected later in 2026.

AVITA is scheduled to present the preliminary financial and corporate update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

Over the past year, AVITA shares traded between $3.22 and $11.25.

RCEL closed Tuesday's trade at $3.30, down 3.51%.

