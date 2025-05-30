Avista Seeks Proposals for Energy and Capacity Resources Through New RFP to Address Growing Demand and Compliance with Clean Energy Goals

Avista seeks proposals for energy resources and Demand Response programs to meet growing demand in Washington and Idaho.

Avista is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to secure additional energy and capacity resources to address projected needs, including distributed energy resources and a new Demand Response program. The RFP aims to procure up to 415 MW for winter and 425 MW for summer to meet increasing demand in Washington and Idaho, in line with the Clean Energy Transformation Act's requirement for a carbon-neutral electric supply by 2030. The proposal process allows for hybrid submissions that combine clean energy, capacity, and storage, though only full proposals are accepted—Renewable Energy Certificates alone will not be considered. Responses are due by June 30, 2025, and Avista encourages innovative partnerships to enhance reliable service for its nearly 1.7 million customers in its expansive service area.

Avista is proactively addressing projected resource needs by launching an RFP to secure up to 415 MW for winter and 425 MW for summer, ensuring reliable energy supply for its customers.

The initiative aligns with the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), demonstrating Avista's commitment to providing carbon-neutral electric supply for Washington customers by 2030.

The inclusion of Demand Response programs indicates Avista's focus on innovative, cost-effective solutions to manage peak energy demand, enhancing overall service reliability.

Utilizing an Independent Evaluator for the RFP process ensures transparency and fairness in vendor selection, which could enhance partnerships with innovative energy providers.

The company is actively seeking external resources to meet projected energy needs, suggesting potential internal shortfalls in capacity or infrastructure.

There is a looming requirement for carbon-neutral electric supply by 2030, indicating pressure on the company to adapt quickly to regulatory changes.

The emphasis on the need for a Demand Response program highlights potential challenges in managing peak demand without additional resources.

What is the purpose of Avista's request for proposals?

Avista's RFP aims to secure energy resources to meet projected capacity needs and address peak demand through a Demand Response program.

What are the capacity requirements Avista is seeking?

Avista is looking for up to 415 MW for winter and 425 MW for summer for both Washington and Idaho.

Who can participate in Avista's RFP?

Parties that own, develop, or hold rights to eligible resources can participate, provided they meet specified minimum requirements.

What is the deadline for RFP submissions?

Responses to the RFP are due by June 30, 2025.

What additional program is Avista looking to implement?

Avista seeks to add at least 5 MW of Demand Response capacity to help manage energy demand during peak times.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista, through a request for proposal (RFP), is seeking proposals from bidders to add energy and capacity including distributed energy resources, to meet projected resource needs. In addition, Avista is seeking to add a Demand Response program to its portfolio to assist in addressing peak demand.





The all-source RFP seeks resources to meet capacity needs for both Washington and Idaho up to 415 MW for winter and 425 MW for summer. As part of this RFP, Avista may bid repowering and/or self-build resources into the RFP. Avista is utilizing an Independent Evaluator for this RFP.





Avista’s 2025 Electric Integrated Resource Plan filed on December 31, 2024, reflects a need for new electric resources to meet growing customer demand for energy and clean energy requirements of the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) to deliver carbon-neutral electric supply for Washington customers by 2030.





“This RFP represents Avista’s efforts to meet its growing customer demand for energy in its service territory while also seeking resources that are clean, affordable and reliable. Avista is dedicated to partnering with innovative providers to deliver resilient energy solutions that support our customers and their evolving energy use.” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s Vice President of Energy Resources & Integrated Planning. “We’re proud of our long-standing history of providing reliable power, and these additional resources will help ensure we continue to do so for years to come.”





The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to resources meeting Avista’s requirements for energy and capacity. Bidders must also demonstrate an ability to meet the minimum requirements for eligibility as listed in the RFP.





Avista will consider hybrid proposals including combinations of clean energy, capacity and/or storage. Avista will not accept proposals for Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) only.





In addition, Avista seeks to acquire at least 5 MW of Demand Response (DR) beginning in 2026. DR programs provide a cost-effective solution to meeting energy demand at peak times and will be evaluated along with supply side resources.





RFP responses are due by June 30, 2025. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website at:



www.myavista.com/allsourcerfp









About Avista Utilities











Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.





