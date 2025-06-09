Avista Reaches Settlement Agreement on Electric and Natural Gas Rate Cases with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and Partners

Avista and partners submitted a settlement to increase electric and natural gas rates, pending approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

Avista Corporation, along with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission staff, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Idaho Forest Group, LLC, and Walmart Inc., has reached a settlement agreement regarding its electric and natural gas rate cases, which is now pending approval from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. If approved, the settlement would implement a $19.5 million (6.3%) increase in annual base electric revenues starting September 1, 2025, followed by an additional $14.7 million (4.5%) increase a year later. Natural gas revenues would increase by $4.6 million (9.2%) in 2025 but decrease slightly by $0.2 million (0.4%) in 2026. The agreement aims to provide fair rates for customers while ensuring Avista can maintain infrastructure and deliver reliable service. For residential customers, this means an increase of approximately $6.95 to their monthly electric bill starting in 2025.

The settlement agreement, if approved, is expected to increase annual base electric revenues by $19.5 million (6.3%) starting September 1, 2025.

The agreement would also provide a structured increase in natural gas revenues by $4.6 million (9.2%) effective September 1, 2025, contributing positively to the company's financial outlook.

This settlement is regarded as a constructive outcome that aims to establish fair and reasonable rates for customers, benefiting both the company and its shareholders.

The new agreement allows for the recovery of deferred costs over longer periods, which may help mitigate bill impacts for customers while supporting the company's infrastructure investments.

The settlement agreement requires significant rate increases for both electric and natural gas customers, which may lead to customer dissatisfaction and potential backlash.

The approved settlement amounts are notably lower than Avista’s original requests for revenue increases, suggesting possible compromises that may impact the company’s financial projections.

The reduction in natural gas base revenues by $0.2 million for 2026 may signal difficulties in managing that segment of the business, indicating a potential weakness in future revenue stability.

What is the recent settlement agreement for Avista's rate cases?

The settlement agreement seeks to increase electric and natural gas base revenues for Avista by specific percentages, effective from September 2025 and 2026.

How much will residential electric bills increase?

If approved, residential electric bills would rise by $6.95 in September 2025 and $5.22 in September 2026.

What changes are proposed for natural gas rates?

The settlement suggests a $4.11 increase for residential natural gas customers in September 2025, with no change in 2026.

How does this settlement affect Avista's customers?

The agreement aims to provide fair rates, longer recovery periods for deferred costs, and improved infrastructure investment for reliable energy.

Where can customers find more resources for managing energy bills?

Customers can visit www.myavista.com for services like comfort level billing, payment arrangements, and energy efficiency programs.

Full Release



SPOKANE, Wash., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista



(NYSE: AVA)



, the Staff of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Idaho Forest Group, LLC and Walmart Inc., parties to the Company’s electric and natural gas general rate cases, have reached a settlement agreement that has been submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for its consideration, and which would resolve all issues in the proceeding.





If approved, the settlement agreement is designed to increase annual base electric revenues by $19.5 million or 6.3%, effective Sept. 1, 2025, and by $14.7 million or 4.5%, effective Sept. 1, 2026. For natural gas, the settlement agreement is designed to increase annual base natural gas revenues by $4.6 million or 9.2%, effective Sept. 1, 2025, and reduce base revenues by $0.2 million or 0.4%, effective Sept. 1, 2026.





The settlement capital structure includes a 9.6% return on equity (ROE) with a common equity ratio of 50% and a rate of return (ROR) on rate base of 7.28%.





“This settlement agreement will provide new rates in Idaho that are fair and reasonable for our customers, the Company, and our shareholders,” said Heather Rosentrater, Avista President and CEO. “This is a constructive outcome. Our customers will benefit from longer recovery periods for certain deferred costs, which mitigates the bill impact of improved recovery of our costs to serve our customers. This agreement provides us with the opportunity to earn a fair return in Idaho while we invest in and maintain our infrastructure so we can continue to provide the reliable energy our customers expect.”







Residential Customer Bills







If the settlement is approved, a residential electric customer using an average of 939 kilowatt hours per month would see a 6.7% billed increase of $6.95 per month for a revised monthly bill of $111.25 effective Sept. 1, 2025, and a 4.7% billed increase of $5.22 per month for a revised monthly bill of $116.47 effective Sept. 1, 2026.





A residential natural gas customer using an average of 66 therms per month would see a billed 6.8% increase of $4.11 per month for a revised monthly bill of $64.74 effective Sept. 1, 2025, and no rate change effective Sept. 1, 2026.











2025 & 2026 Electric Revenue Impact by Rate Schedule

















Rate Schedule









Description









2025 Billing Change









2026 Billing Change











Residential Service





Schedule 1





6.7%









4.7%













General Service





Schedules 11 & 12





6.7%









4.8%













Large General Service





Schedules 21 & 22





8.0%









5.6%













Extra Large General Service





Schedule 25





6.5%









4.6%













Extra Large General Service 25P





Schedule 25P





1.6%









1.2%













Pumping Service





Schedules 31 & 32





8.0%









5.6%













Street & Area Lights





Schedules 41 - 49





4.6%









3.3%















Total













6.6





%













4.6





%





























2025 & 2026 Natural Gas Revenue Impact by Rate Schedule

















Rate Schedule









Description









2025 Billing Change









2026 Billing Change











General Service





Schedule 101





6.7%









0.0%













Large General Service





Schedules 111 & 112





0.0%









- 1.1%













Interruptible Service





Schedules 131 & 132





0.0%









0.0%













Transportation Service





Schedule 146





0.0%









- 2.6%















Total













5.4





%













- 0.2%















The actual percentage rate change will vary by customer rate schedule and will depend on how much energy a customer uses.





Avista serves more than 145,000 electric and 93,000 natural gas customers in Idaho.







Avista’s Original Request







Avista’s original request was designed to increase annual base revenues by $43.0 million (or 14.4% on a billed basis) effective on Sept. 1, 2025, and $17.7 million (or 5.2% on a billed basis) effective on Sept. 1, 2026. For natural gas, the rate request was designed to increase annual revenues by $8.8 million (or 10.3% on a billed basis) effective on Sept. 1, 2025, and $1.0 million (or 1.0% on a billed basis) effective on Sept. 1, 2026.





The electric and natural gas requests were based on a proposed rate of return (ROR) on rate base of 7.68% with a common equity ratio of 50% and a 10.4% return on equity (ROE).







Customer Resources







To assist customers in managing their energy bills, Avista offers services for customers such as comfort level billing, payment arrangements and Customer Assistance Referral and Evaluation Services (CARES), which provide assistance to medically vulnerable customers through referrals to area agencies and churches for help with housing, utilities, medical assistance and other needs. Avista provides energy efficiency and outreach programs that include rebates and incentives as well as tips and resources to help customers manage their energy use and energy bills. Customers can learn more at



www.myavista.com



.







About Avista Corp.







Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses.



Avista Utilities



is our operating division that provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit



www.avistacorp.com



.





This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





SOURCE: Avista Corporation







-2516-









Contact:







Media: Lena Funston (509) 495-8090,



lena.funston@avistacorp.com







Investors: Stacey Walters (509) 495-2046,



stacey.walters@avistacorp.com







Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174



