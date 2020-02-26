Markets
Avista Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for fourth-quarter rose to $50.8 million or $0.76 per share, from $45.8 million or $0.70 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.99 per share.

The company expects Avista Utilities to contribute in the range of $1.89 to $2.01 per diluted share for 2020.

