Avista Q3 Profit Up, But Cuts Full-year EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA), an electric and natural gas utility company, Wednesday reported net income of $18.49 million or $0.23 per share for the third quarter, higher than $14.72 million or $0.19 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts were expecting earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenue for the quarter declined to $383.75 million from $369.67 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has lowered its full-year EPS outlook by $0.10 to $2.26 -$2.46. The consensus estimate stands at $2.44 per share.

