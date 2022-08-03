Avista Q2 Net Drops; Confirms Guidance For 2022, 2023

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported a lower net income for the second quarter of 2022. However, earnings beat estimates.

Net income for the period was $11.5 million, or $0.16 per share as compared to $14.1 million, or $0.20 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings $0.17 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

"Earnings at Avista Utilities were lower than expected, primarily due to a write-off of the Dry Ash Disposal project at Colstrip as agreed upon in the 2022 Washington rate case settlement, as well as increased costs due to the impacts of rising interest rates and inflation" said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

Operating revenues for the quarter were $368.5 million as compared to $287.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The company confirmed the 2022 consolidated earnings guidance with a range of $1.93 to $2.13 per share. The company, however, revised the segment guidance to decrease the contribution from Avista Utilities by $0.10 per share and increase the contribution from other businesses by $0.10 per share.

The company also confirmed the 2023 consolidated earnings guidance range of $2.42 to $2.62 per share.

Shares of Avista Corporation closed Tuesday's trading at $42.96, up $0.26 or 0.61 percent from the previous close.

