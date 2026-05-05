Avista Q1 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2026 Utility Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Avista (AVA) reported net income of $92 million, or $1.11 per share, for the first quarter compared to $79 million, or $0.98 per share, prior year. The company said its net income increased primarily due to increased utility margin resulting from the effects of general rate cases and net investment gains at other businesses compared to net investment losses in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP utility earnings were $91 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $82 million, or $1.01 per share. Total operating revenues were $555 million compared to $603 million.

Avista also confirmed its 2026 non-GAAP utility earnings guidance with a range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

"We are on track to meet our 2026 earnings guidance and are confident in the opportunities ahead," said Heather Rosentrater, President and CEO of Avista.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Avista shares are up 0.47 percent to $40.80.

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