Avista Q1 Net Income Declines; Confirms Earnings Guidance

May 03, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported net income of $54.8 million, or earnings of $0.73 per share, for the first quarter, compared to $71.6 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues increased to $460.14 million from $448.87 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $485.36 million in revenue.

Avista confirmed 2023 consolidated earnings guidance with a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per share.

