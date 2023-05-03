Avista Q1 Net Income Declines; Confirms Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported net income of $54.8 million, or earnings of $0.73 per share, for the first quarter, compared to $71.6 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues increased to $460.14 million from $448.87 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $485.36 million in revenue.

Avista confirmed 2023 consolidated earnings guidance with a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.