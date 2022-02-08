Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.44

Avista Corporation's (NYSE:AVA) dividend will be increasing to US$0.44 on 15th of March. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Avista's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Avista was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 8.3%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 88%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

NYSE:AVA Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Avista Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.10 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Avista's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Avista's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Avista will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Avista you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

