Avista joins PGE, Grid United, ALLETE in 3,000 megawatt east-west transmissio

Avista (AVA) “signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with North Plains Connector LLC, a wholly owned entity of Grid United, in the development of the North Plains Connector, an approximately 420-mile high-voltage direct-current transmission line to be constructed with endpoints near Bismarck, North Dakota and Colstrip, Montana. The parties will now work to finalize definitive agreements regarding Avista’s participation, which is expected to involve a 10% ownership share of the project. Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, North Plains Connector LLC will continue to fund the development of North Plains Connector. Avista would invest when the project is operational. This year has marked significant progress for North Plains Connector, underscoring the urgency for modern transmission infrastructure. In August, the U.S. Department of Energy conditionally selected the Montana Department of Commerce for a $700 million GRIP (Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships) award solidifying federal support for the project’s development. In October, the project took another step forward by entering the NEPA – National Environmental Policy Act – process for federal permitting. The project is on track for an anticipated operational date of 2032.”

