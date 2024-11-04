News & Insights

Stocks
AVA

Avista joins PGE, Grid United, ALLETE in 3,000 megawatt east-west transmissio

November 04, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Avista (AVA) “signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with North Plains Connector LLC, a wholly owned entity of Grid United, in the development of the North Plains Connector, an approximately 420-mile high-voltage direct-current transmission line to be constructed with endpoints near Bismarck, North Dakota and Colstrip, Montana. The parties will now work to finalize definitive agreements regarding Avista’s participation, which is expected to involve a 10% ownership share of the project. Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, North Plains Connector LLC will continue to fund the development of North Plains Connector. Avista would invest when the project is operational. This year has marked significant progress for North Plains Connector, underscoring the urgency for modern transmission infrastructure. In August, the U.S. Department of Energy conditionally selected the Montana Department of Commerce for a $700 million GRIP (Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships) award solidifying federal support for the project’s development. In October, the project took another step forward by entering the NEPA – National Environmental Policy Act – process for federal permitting. The project is on track for an anticipated operational date of 2032.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.