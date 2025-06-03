Avista Implements Fire Safety Mode to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness in Washington and Idaho

Avista implements Fire Safety Mode to enhance wildfire safety, extending outage times but reducing ignition risk in Washington and Idaho.

Quiver AI Summary

Avista has announced temporary changes to power line operations in response to dry conditions and increased wildfire risks in Washington and Idaho. This operational adjustment, known as Fire Safety Mode, has been in effect for over two decades and involves keeping power lines de-energized during high-risk weather until crews can confirm it is safe to restore power, thereby reducing wildfire ignition risks. Avista has made significant investments in infrastructure and technology as part of its Wildfire Resiliency Plan, which includes grid-hardening projects such as replacing wooden poles with steel, installing fire-retardant materials, and undergrounding power lines in certain areas. In extreme conditions, Avista may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs to mitigate risks. The company encourages customers to update their contact information and prepare for outages by having emergency supplies ready. For more details, customers can visit Avista's website.

Potential Positives

Avista's implementation of Fire Safety Mode shows a proactive approach to wildfire risk management, enhancing safety for communities in high-risk areas.

The company has made significant investments in infrastructure and technology aimed at wildfire resilience, indicating a strong commitment to long-term safety and service reliability.

Avista's Wildfire Resiliency Plan includes comprehensive grid-hardening projects, demonstrating leadership in enhancing the reliability and safety of its energy supply.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of Fire Safety Mode may extend outage times for customers, potentially leading to dissatisfaction and inconvenience for those affected.

The reliance on a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as a last-resort measure could indicate a significant risk of severe power outages in affected areas, raising concerns about the company's ability to manage wildfire threats effectively.

Even with extensive investments in wildfire preparedness, the focus on customer preparedness suggests that the company expects outages to occur, potentially impacting customer trust and confidence in their service reliability.

FAQ

What is Avista's Fire Safety Mode?

Avista's Fire Safety Mode is an operational change that de-energizes power lines during high wildfire risk to reduce ignition chances.

How long has Avista implemented Fire Safety Mode?

Avista has been using Fire Safety Mode for over 20 years as part of its wildfire strategy.

What should customers do to prepare for potential outages?

Customers should keep emergency supplies ready and update their contact information with Avista to receive outage notifications.

What projects has Avista completed under its Wildfire Resiliency Plan?

Avista has replaced wooden poles with steel, upgraded components, and converted some overhead lines to underground service to prevent wildfires.

What is a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)?

A PSPS is a temporary outage in severe wildfire risk areas, implemented as a last-resort safety measure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVA Insider Trading Activity

$AVA insiders have traded $AVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN ALDEN COX (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,927 shares for an estimated $193,934 .

. RYAN L KRASSELT (Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $160,026

WAYNE O MANUEL (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $120,002 .

. SCOTT J KINNEY (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,298 shares for an estimated $89,054 .

. DAVID J MEYER (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $79,317

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $AVA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SPOKANE, Wash., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to dry summer conditions and increasing wildfire danger in the region, Avista is applying temporary changes to power line operations in its Washington and Idaho service areas. Avista has implemented this operational change, now called Fire Safety Mode, for over 20 years.





A key part of Avista’s wildfire strategy is its use of Fire Safety Mode, which adjusts how the system responds to faults during high-risk weather. Unlike normal operations, where lines may attempt to re-energize automatically, Fire Safety Mode keeps lines de-energized until crews confirm it is safe to restore power. While this may extend outage times, it significantly reduces the risk of ignition.





“Wildfire preparedness is not just a seasonal effort—it’s a year-round responsibility,” said Heather Rosentrater, CEO of Avista. “We’ve invested in infrastructure, technology, and operational practices that help us respond to changing conditions and protect the communities we serve. Our focus on safety is foundational to all we do.”





Since launching its Wildfire Resiliency Plan in 2020, Avista has completed numerous grid-hardening projects in high-risk areas. These include replacing wooden transmission poles with steel, installing fire-retardant mesh at pole bases, and upgrading wooden crossarms to fiberglass. In certain areas, Avista will be converting its overhead power lines to underground service to further reduce the risk of wildfire. The company has also expanded vegetation management to reduce the risk of trees contacting power lines.





In the most extreme conditions, Avista may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), a targeted, temporary outage in areas facing severe wildfire risk. PSPS is a last-resort measure, used only when weather conditions such as high winds and low humidity create a heightened threat. Avista crews patrol affected lines before restoring power, and Community Resource Centers may be activated to support customers during extended outages.







What customers can do:









Make sure your information is up to date with Avista. Avista wants to be able to reach customers about potential outages. Visit





myavista.com





to update account information or call customer service at (800) 227-9187.











Make sure your information is up to date with Avista. Avista wants to be able to reach customers about potential outages. Visit to update account information or call customer service at (800) 227-9187.



Let Avista know if there are medical devices that rely on electricity. Customer information will be added to a list of customers who receive extra notifications in case of an extended outage. Learn more at





myavista.com/medicalequipment





.











Let Avista know if there are medical devices that rely on electricity. Customer information will be added to a list of customers who receive extra notifications in case of an extended outage. Learn more at .



Be prepared for outages. Customers should keep emergency supplies together in one place, like flashlights and backup portable chargers. There should be a few days’ supply of shelf-stable food and water for all people and pets in your home. Learn more at





myavista.com/outages





to create a to-do list in case of an outage.











For more information about Avista’s wildfire preparedness and PSPS plans, visit myavista.com/wildfire.







About Avista Utilities









Avista



Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of



Avista Corp



. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit



www.myavista.com



.





Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.





To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to



dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com





.









Contact:







Media: David Vowels, david.vowels@avistacorp.com









Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.