Avista Guides FY23 Earnings In Line; Q4 EPS Tops Estimates

February 22, 2023 — 07:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $78.0 million or $1.05 per share, higher than $50.9 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for $0.78 per share for the quarter.

