Avista Guides FY21 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Looking ahead, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.96 to $2.16 per share for fiscal 2021, $2.18 to $2.38 per share for fiscal 2022 and $2.42 to $2.62 per share for fiscal 2022

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.06 per share for fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

