AVISTA Earnings Results: $AVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVISTA ($AVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, missing estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $532,770,000, beating estimates of $485,422,493 by $47,347,507.
AVISTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of AVISTA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 608,501 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,289,391
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 574,587 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,047,121
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 379,801 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,912,110
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 343,103 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,567,862
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. removed 333,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,215,409
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 327,535 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,997,607
- STATE STREET CORP added 294,702 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,794,934
AVISTA Government Contracts
We have seen $395,770 of award payments to $AVA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SPOKANE ELECTRIC/GAS UTILITY: $186,083
- PRIVATIZATION: $115,215
- UTILITY/ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR THE WELLPINIT SERVICE UNIT.: $44,000
- AVISTA ELECTRICAL SERVICES FY 23: $28,500
- SPOKANE REARDAN ELECTRIC UTILITIY: $15,652
