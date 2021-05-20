Avista Corporation's (NYSE:AVA) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

There wouldn't be many who think Avista Corporation's (NYSE:AVA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 19x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Avista as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

NYSE:AVA Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Avista.

How Is Avista's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Avista's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 12% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 30% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.9% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Avista is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Avista's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Avista's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Avista (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Avista. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

